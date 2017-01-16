Cow only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen, claims Rajasthan minister Vasudev Devnani

In a bizzare statement, which tried to assert the scientific significance of the cow, Rajasthan's education minister Vasudev Devnani on Saturday said that it is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen, said reports.

The Indian Express quoted him as saying, "Gai ekmatra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen his chodta hai (Cow is the only animal that inhales and also exhales oxygen)"

The minister made these statements at an event organised by the Akshay Patra Foundation at the Hingonia Cow Rehabilitation Centre in Jaipur.

Hindustan Times reports that Devnani had also claimed that cold and cough could be cured by staying in the presence of a cow. Devnani also urged youngsters to help promote the conservation of cow, the report added.

The Indian Express quoted the minister as saying, "there is a need to understand the scientific significance of the cow and ensure that the message reaches all people.”

However, Devnani's comments are in contradiction to the established scientific research. A 2006 United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation report noted that 18 percent of the total greenhouse missions are due to livestock including the cow - a animal holy to crores of Hindus.