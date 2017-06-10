Cost of damaged crops in drought-hit Karnataka: One rupee

Karnataka farmers have been seeking compensation from the government for the losses incurred by them after their crops went dry in the last drought. Karnataka has seen successive droughts for the past six cropping seasons and some farmers in the state have reportedly received a compensation of one rupee in their bank accounts for damaged crops.

Karnataka: After 3 years of drought farmers in Hubli given crop loss compensation b/w Re.1 - Rs.3000, authorities say its a test transaction pic.twitter.com/pKL6wmkZ0n — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

CNN-News18 quoted some farmers in the districts of Vijapura, Dharwad, Hassan and Koppal as saying that the State Revenue Department deposited one rupee to their bank accounts.

This development comes as the Congress, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, has been accusing the BJP governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh of being indifferent to farmers' issues.

State law minister TB Jayachandra told the legislative Assembly that the details of the case would be presented on 11 June, The Times Of India reported. "I am shocked that paltry sums are being remitted into the accounts of farmers as crop compensation," the daily quoted Jayachandra as saying.

The report also mentioned that Opposition leaders in the state heavily criticised the government's move. Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar said, "The government should be ashamed. If you want to give compensation, do so properly. What can a farmer do with one rupee?"

The Congress government in Karnataka, however, defended the incident by stating that the paltry relief was a mistake, adding this was a ‘test case' to check authenticity of accounts after they were linked to Aadhaar recently, CNN-News18 report said.

"These payments were made by the National Payments Corporation of India on a test check basis on 6 June (as part of direct benefit transfer). Once the tests prove that the right beneficiaries are getting the money, the entire compensation will be paid to them," the report quoted an official of the revenue department as saying, hours after the issue was brought up in the state Assembly.

When asked whether depositing one rupee in one lakh accounts for a test was a waste of the exchequer's money, Karnataka's agriculture minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, said, "That is better than depositing lakhs of rupees in wrong accounts. Anyway, if one rupee is gone to the right account then it is no loss. I am really at a loss to understand this test run being questioned."