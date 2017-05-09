You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Cops foil suicide bid, save 32-year-old woman lawyer: Watch footage of the rescue here

Cops foil suicide bid, save 32-year-old woman lawyer: Watch footage of the rescue here

IndiaFP StaffMay, 09 2017 22:04:01 IST

On Saturday, Mumbai Police prevented a 32-year-old woman lawyer from committing suicide, according to media reports. Now, CNN News-18 has obtained footage of the rescue.

According to a report in DNA, the woman was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the 18th floor of a construction site in Wadala (West).  A local resident reportedly spotted the woman trying to jump off the under-construction building and alerted the RAK Marg police around 10:30 am.

Representational image. Getty Images.

Representational image. Getty Images.

Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and inspector Shalini Sharma, who is trained in hostage negotiation and to handle crisis situations, was given the task of negotiating with the jumper.

"Sharma managed to engage the girl in dialogue and persuaded her not to end her life. The operation lasted three hours. She was finally rescued around 3.30 pm. After counseling her, her parents were informed and she was admitted to hospital," said Bhagwat Bansod, Senior Police Inspector of RAK Marg police station, DNA reported.

 


Published Date: May 09, 2017 10:04 pm | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 10:04 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 10GL Vs DD
2May 11MI Vs KXIP
3May 12DD Vs RPS
4May 13GL Vs SRH
5May 13KKR Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores