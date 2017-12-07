Congress workers allegedly attack senior SAD leaders in Punjab during civic poll nominations

Ferozepur: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including former MLA Joginder Singh Jindu, district president Avtar Singh Minna and Vardev Singh Mann were allegedly attacked by Congress workers on Wednesday when they went to Mallanwala for the filing of nominations of party candidates for the 17 December civic polls.

The SAD leaders, however, escaped unhurt.

Talking to reporters, Minna alleged that their vehicles were damaged by the Congress workers.

He said that he, along with Jindu and Mann, left for Mallanwala after they came to know that Congress workers were not allowing Akali candidates to file nominations. "As we approached Mallanwala, hundreds of Congress workers attacked our vehicles with stones, and even fired at us," alleged Minna.

The Congress workers were trying to instill fear in the people ahead of the polls, alleged Jindu.

Top police and civil officials visited the spot. No case was yet registered, police said.

Elections to three municipal corporations and 32 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats will take place on 17 December.

The SAD has demanded that elections to Mallanwala and Makhu nagar panchayats in Ferozepur district and municipalities of Ghanaur in Patiala district and Baghapurana in Moga district be cancelled.