Congress to oppose triple talaq bill if it violates Supreme Court judgment

New Delhi: With the Union Cabinet clearing a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq among Muslims and providing for a three-year jail term, the Congress on Friday said that it will study the law before commenting but oppose it if it violates the Supreme Court verdict.

"We have neither seen the bill nor its content and its scope. Parliament has started today, it is inappropriate to speculate on a bill not yet available to the Parliament... which has been promised," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"I think speculation and hypothetical answers should be avoided," he added.

"We will certainly see the actual content and react in a measured responsible manner, depending on the language and the content," Singhvi said, adding: "But I want to remind you that well before the judgment of the Supreme Court came, we have given you very specific strong answers supporting the stoppage of triple talaq."

The Congress is in the forefront of gender justice, progressive laws, and supported the stoppage of triple talaq, he said.

"Any further bill which seeks to criminalise human action must be within the four corners of the five judgments written in that case. We have to see the bill if it is within the four corners of different nuances of the four-five judgments of that case. Yes, then we will support it.

"If the bill seeks to violate and transgress the limits of that Supreme Court judgment, we may have to do a rethinking and let us see that," he added.