Congress, TMC should join hands to counter Narendra Modi at the national level: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Kolkata: Congress on Saturday said there could be a consensus with the TMC at the national level on common interests like countering the BJP, but it would continue to oppose the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it would be "foolish" of both Congress and TMC to not join hands against Modi over issues of common interest.

"That does not mean that we will dilute opposition on issues which are relevant in the state. There are pressing issues of both criticism and anti-public interest against this (TMC) government here," Singhvi said.

On the TMC supremo meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi on several occasions, though the WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury had spoken against TMC, Singhvi said their discussions revolve around consensus on national-level politics, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, opposing Modi, and on national policy.

"But it does not mean we are going to cut down on our opposition against TMC in the state-level. And let me assure you that not in one of them is our vigour and rigour going to diminish in any manner," he said.

The Congress leader also welcomed the participation of several political parties in the 94th birthday celebrations of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Saturday.

"It shows a remarkable convergence of political will which I hope and trust will convert into that broad consensus which is for a largely non-political post of the president. I think convergence is there to see in Chennai. But we must not forget that it is a celebration of the political journey of an remarkable man," he said.