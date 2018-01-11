Congress slams Nitin Gadkari for 'insulting' Indian Navy, says 'not an inch of land' would be given to forces

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Union minister Nitin Gadkari of insulting the Indian Navy by saying that "not an inch" of land would be given to the force for building houses in upscale south Mumbai.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "pseudo-nationalist" BJP now wanted to give "certificates of loyalty" to the armed forces.

"Shameful & Unacceptable! Ex-BJP President & Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari insults 'Indian Navy', questions their valour and dedication. Pseudo-Nationalist BJP now wants to issue certificates of 'loyalty' to India's armed forces," he wrote on Twitter.

Gadkari said at a public event in Mumbai: "Actually, Navy is needed at the borders from where terrorists sneak in. Why does everyone (in the Navy) want to stay in South Mumbai? They (Navy) had come to me, asking for a plot (of land). I will not give even an inch of land. Please don't come to me again."

The minister for road transport and highways, shipping and water resources made the remark while voicing his disappointment at the Navy's objection to a floating jetty plan at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, where a floating hotel and seaplane service are planned.