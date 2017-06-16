Congress says that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal should intervene, end BJP-AAP fight in Delhi

New Delhi: Noting that the functioning of all the three Delhi Municipal Corporations has come to a standstill due to fights between the AAP and the BJP, the Congress on Friday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal should intervene.

"Due to the fights between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled MCDs, important committees in the MCDs have not been constituted," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken told reporters in Delhi at a press conference.

"Delhi Lieutenant Governor should intervene to play the role of a referee and end fights between the two parties," he added.

He said that in the absence of the anti-malaria and anti-flood committees, the people of Delhi face the threat of diseases like dengue.

"The AAP government wants the appointment of Aldermen first as they have voting rights in the constitution of ward committees, while the BJP-ruled MCDs want to constitute the various committees first before the appointment of Aldermen, which is the bone of contention," Maken said.

He demanded that Aldermen should be appointed without any delay.

"Congress councillors will raise the issue in the MCD meeting, and if need be, the party will come out on the streets to agitate," he said.

"Congress never allowed any delay in the constitution of various committees in the MCDs to affect the functioning of the corporations during its rule in the capital," Maken added.

In 2012, the BJP came to power in the MCDs, and these committees in the corporations were constituted quickly as the Congress government in Delhi did not create any hurdles in the formation of these committees, Maken said.

"The AAP government and the BJP-ruled MCDs are behaving irresponsibly, which is affecting the people," he alleged.

"Congress wants that the BJP and the AAP sort out their differences quickly, whether to appoint the Aldermen first or to form the committees in the MCDs first, as the functioning of the MCDs should not suffer due to their fights to put the people of Delhi to suffering," he said.