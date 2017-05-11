Congress president Sonia Gandhi recovering well, likely to be discharged in a few days

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised for food poisoning, is progressing well and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.
Gandhi, 69, who underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year, had been admitted on 7 May.
"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Sunday for food poisoning is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Ganga Ram.
The Raebareli MP has been unwell for some time.
She was admitted to the hospital on 3 August last year after she suffered fever, dehydration and had a shoulder injury during a road show in Varanasi. She underwent surgery on her left shoulder. Gandhi also suffered viral fever on 29 November and was hospitalised for two days.
Published Date: May 11, 2017 01:39 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 01:39 pm