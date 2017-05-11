You are here:
  3. Congress president Sonia Gandhi recovering well, likely to be discharged in a few days

IndiaFP StaffMay, 11 2017 13:39:55 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, hospitalised for food poisoning, is progressing well and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi . PTI

Gandhi, 69, who underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year, had been admitted on 7 May.

"The health condition of Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on Sunday for food poisoning is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Ganga Ram.

The Raebareli MP has been unwell for some time.

She was admitted to the hospital on 3 August last year after she suffered fever, dehydration and had a shoulder injury during a road show in Varanasi. She underwent surgery on her left shoulder. Gandhi also suffered viral fever on 29 November and was hospitalised for two days.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: May 11, 2017 01:39 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 01:39 pm

