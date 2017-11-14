Congress pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi calls him 'brilliant compassionate man'

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary, with party vice-president calling him a "brilliant compassionate man".

"Remembering a charismatic leader with an affection for children... His birth anniversary is the ideal celebration of the innocence, cheerfulness and curiosity of India's future. He left an unmatched legacy, driven by his deep commitment to India's freedom, and his guiding of a hopeful democracy towards greatness," the Congress said in its official Twitter account.

"There are few things in life we cannot buy, one such thing is childhood. INC wishes you a Happy Children's Day."

Gandhi called him a "brilliant compassionate man" and reminded his quote "there is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action".

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also paid tribute to Nehru.

"Humble homage to architect of modern India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and best wishes on Children's Day," he wrote on Twitter.

On the occasion, former president Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Shanti Van.

"Under the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, Panditji created a conducive atmosphere for the establishment of independent institutions which strengthened our parliamentary democracy. He shall always be our guiding star," Mukherjee tweeted.

Born on 14 November, 1889, in Allahabad, Nehru used to be fondly called "Chacha Nehru". Children's Day is celebrated on this day. Nehru became prime minister on 15 August, 1947 when India gained independence from Britain. He died on 27 May, 1964.