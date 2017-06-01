Congress organises 'beef protest' against Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter in Garo Hills

Tura (Meghalaya): The Congress party on Thursday held a "beef protest" in the Garo Hills area of the state against the Centre's ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The "beef protest" was led by sports and youth affairs minister Zenith Sangma, parliamentary secretaries Noverfield Marak, Cherak Momin and Winnerson D Sangma, amongst others.

The Congress leaders alleged that the Centre's ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter was an attempt to target minorities especially the Muslims and Christians and feared the same would fuel communal tensions amongst the majority and the minority communities residing peacefully in Garo Hills.

A crowd of over 3,000 people attended the rally at Congress Bhavan and chanted anti-Modi slogans saying that at no cost the Centre will be able to impose ban and restriction on cattle trade in Garo Hills.

After the protest meeting, a rally was taken out in the town, which passed through the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

"The action of the BJP-led government will impact the farming community. The restriction on cattle trade will hamper our farmers, who have to depend on cattle to plough their cultivable land. It is our bountiful duty as a public representative to send a message to the Centre that such restriction is not acceptable to the people of Garo Hills," said youth affairs minister, Zenith Sangma.

Congress legislator Cherak Momin said that they would hold similar beef protest across Meghalaya to express their resentment.

Noverfield Marak said that as part of their ongoing protest they would hold a "beef party" at Tura on Saturday.