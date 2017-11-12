You are here:
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda asks PM Modi to lead committee to tackle air pollution in north India

IndiaPTINov, 12 2017 21:46:02 IST

New Delhi: Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead a committee of chief ministers of north Indian states to tackle the problem of air pollution.

Hooda said, he would table a private member's bill on the right to clean air during the winter session of Parliament and seek people's suggestions for it through social media and will "act as a postman" between them and the legislature.

Representational image. Reuters

"We need to rise above political blame-games and find a lasting solution to this problem for the sake of our next generation," Hooda wrote in a letter to the PM.

In a press statement issued by his office, Hooda is quoted as saying that the state governments and the Centre through the committee headed by the prime minister should propose a solid, workable plan with adequate budget allocation.

Pollution levels in Delhi shot up again on Sunday turning the air quality hazardous, a day after they had fallen below emergency levels.

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management recorded PM2.5 and PM10 levels at 478 and 713 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre.


Published Date: Nov 12, 2017 09:46 pm | Updated Date: Nov 12, 2017 09:46 pm


