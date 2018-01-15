You are here:
Congress MLC Deepak Singh abuses police officer in Amethi; BJP worker alleges attack from Opposition workers

India FP Staff Jan 15, 2018 16:14:42 IST

Congress MLC from Amethi Deepak Singh was caught on camera abusing a police officer, a media report said. Singh, however, said, "We were only trying to prevent some people from abusing. I was only trying to pacify the crowd and convince the superintendent of police." The clashes happened in Salon where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was attending an event.

Singh is close to the Gandhi family and a native of Rae Bareli, CNN-News18 said. BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori, however, said, "We were attacked by Congress worker."

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited his parliamentary constituency of Amethi for the first time as Congress president, exactly one month after he took over from his mother Sonia at the helm of India's oldest political party. For welcoming him, a poster had been put up by Congress workers which created a ruckus in Amethi. According to DNA, the poster, portraying Rahul as Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana, created chaos in Amethi a day before the visit.

On Sunday, shortly after Modi welcomed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India, the Congress posting a satirical video of the embraces the prime minister has shared with other world leaders.


