Congress leader Shantaram Naik urges Indian consulates abroad make arrangements to issue Aadhaar to NRIs

Panaji: Indian embassies and consulates should issue Aadhaar cards to NRIs, Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik said in a letter to finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

Naik said that the current procedure that requires Indian citizens living abroad to travel to India to obtain Aadhaar cards was cumbersome.

"Government should make arrangements in all embassies, consulates and other designated places to issue Aadhaar cards to Indian citizens residing abroad," Naik wrote.

"It is not practical to require the presence of Indian citizens to come down to India only for the purposes of obtaining Aadhaar cards," Naik said.

Goa has more than two lakh expats working primarily in Europe and the Gulf region.