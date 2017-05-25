Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer meets moderate Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Kahmir

Srinagar: A civil society group including senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday met moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

The group which also included Air Vice Marshal (retired) Kapil Kak, O P Sharma, chairman of the Centre for Peace and Progress, and journalist Vinod Sharma, met Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence.

"They discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir," a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The group was in Srinagar for a discussion on 'J&K the Road Ahead', which was organised on Tuesday.