Congress leader Ashok Gehlot calls for government relief for farmers in three districts in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the Rajasthan government should announce relief for farmers in Karauli, Sawaimadhopur and Dholpur districts of the state.

He said these districts are drought affected and farmers need urgent assistances.

"Drought has affected 60-70 per cent farms lands and adequate irrigation is not available there. The government should provide immediate relief to the farmers," he said in a statement.