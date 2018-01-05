Congress leader AK Antony's driver commits suicide in Delhi; police rules out foul play, investigation underway

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony's driver allegedly committed suicide at the leader's residence in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said that the man, identified as Sanjay Singh, 35, was found hanging in the servant quarters at the official residence of the Congress leader on Jantar Mantar Road.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family members in Lalauli district of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh were also informed about it, they said.

No suicide note was found. However, police have ruled out foul play and said a probe is on to ascertain why he took the extreme step.