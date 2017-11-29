You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Congress leader AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrhage, hospitalised

IndiaIANSNov, 29 2017 22:16:30 IST

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony was on Wednesday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he fell at his home in Delhi and suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, said hospital authorities.

File image of former defence minister AK Antony. AFP

File image of former defence minister AK Antony. AFP

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon, but a doctor did not confirm the time.

"He was brought to the hospital in the afternoon and is currently admitted. There is nothing to worry as it was a minor brain haemorrhage," said the doctor on the condition of anonymity.

The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.


Doctors said that Antony will remain in the hospital for next two-three days after which he will be discharged.


Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 10:16 pm | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 10:16 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores