Congress demands removal of Chhattisgarh health minister Ajay Chandrakar over newborn deaths

Raipur: The Congress Monday demanded the removal of Chhattisgarh health minister Ajay Chandrakar over deaths of three newborn babies at a government hospital here reportedly due to disruption in oxygen supply in the neonatal care unit.

"The death of infants due to alleged disruption in supply of the oxygen is a criminal offence and unacceptable. Strict action should be taken against those guilty for the incident," the party's state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

Baghel along with other party leaders visited Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital on Monday where three newborns died on Sunday.

While relatives of the newborns claimed that disruption in oxygen supply led to the incident, state health officials denied the charge.

"The health minister should step down from his post and if he does not, Chief Minister Raman Singh should immediately sack him," Baghel urged.

The incident has "shaken the faith" of the parents who had brought their kids to the government hospital for treatment, he said, adding the Chhattisgarh government should have learnt the lesson from the unfortunate tragedy in Gorakhpur and have reviewed the oxygen supply facility in all state-run hospitals.

"It seems the state government was waiting for this unfortunate incident," he alleged. Baghel said despite spending crores of funds on health sector, the ruling BJP has allegedly failed to ensure proper facilities and arrangement in one of the biggest hospitals of the state.