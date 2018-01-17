Congress demands case be registered against Shivraj Singh Chouhan for slapping security guard at rally

Bhopal: After a video clip of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allegedly slapping a security personnel went viral on social media, the Congress state unit on Tuesday demanded a case be registered against Chouhan.

The Opposition party said in a statement that it was due to "power going to their head, depleting public support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and annoyance over the failure of state government's policies that the chief minister and others were publicly giving vent to their annoyance".

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh said the chief minister's action of slapping one of his security personnel and stopping him in Sardarpur in Dhar district during poll campaigning on Sunday was tantamount to putting hinderances in official duties and hence a case under relevant sections of law should be registered against him.

Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit spokesperson KK Mishra too demanded action against Chouhan and said there could not be two rules — one for the common man and another for the chief minister.

The incident had reportedly taken place during a rally in Sardarpur. However, there was no clarity on when the video was shot. News reports said that it was also not clear why Chouhan resorted to violence.

Times Now further reported that Chouhan was campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh civic body polls, which are scheduled to take place on 17 January. The counting of votes will take place on 20 January.

