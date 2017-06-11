Congress: BJP failed to enforce Right To Education in Gujarat, led to commercialisation

Vadodara: Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki on Sunday slammed the BJP government, alleging that it failed to effectively implement Right to Education Act (RTE) in the state which has resulted in large scale commercialisation of education.

Solanki claimed that BJP is responsible for the widescale "commercialisation of school education" wherein parents have to pay a hefty fee for getting their wards admitted in schools.

He was talking to PTI on the sidelines of inauguration of a book, titled - At the career threshold - What after Standard 12?', which has been supported by GPCC.

"The RTE Act was brought by the previous UPA government at the Centre to ensure fundamental right of every child to have access to education. But Gujarat government is directionless on the implementation front of the act, which has resulted in large scale commercialisation of education," he said.

The GPCC further alleged that the government has been supporting the interest of private institutions owned by big corporates and not of the students.

He said that the GPCC demands that the government should raise the scholarship amount given to meritorious students and extend adequate financial support to them.