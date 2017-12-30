Congress, BJP engage in war of words over Pakistan's ill-treatment of Kulbushan Jadhav's wife and mother

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP on Friday engaged in a war of words over Pakistani authorities harassing Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin as the former sought to know why India did not ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to facilitate the meeting through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) or any other UN body.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Congress and said that the Congress party's misdeeds had emboldened Pakistan to indulge in uncouth behaviour.

Pak’s mistreatment of Jadhav’s family unequivocally condemnable but-1.What were ground rules settled between India&Pak about the meeting?2 Knowing Pak’s perfidy fully well why did India not ask ICJ to facilitate meeting through ICRC or any other UN body rather than bilaterally??? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 29, 2017

Reacting to it, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted



Congress party's misdeeds, misadventures, misdemeanor, junkets, secret meetings & loose statements have emboldened Pakistan to indulge in uncouth behaviour. @INCIndia, It's time not to ask questions but to atone for Jaichand-like acts. https://t.co/9W9GaJR7O9 via @timesofindia — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) December 29, 2017

Pakistani authorities made Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and also made them change their clothes before the meeting, India said on Tuesday.

India also slammed the meeting conducted across a glass panel, terming it "lacking in credibility" and "intimidating".