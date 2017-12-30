You are here:
Congress, BJP engage in war of words over Pakistan's ill-treatment of Kulbushan Jadhav's wife and mother

IndiaIANS30 Dec, 2017 13:12:27 IST

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP on Friday engaged in a war of words over Pakistani authorities harassing Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin as the former sought to know why India did not ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to facilitate the meeting through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) or any other UN body.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Congress and said that the Congress party's misdeeds had emboldened Pakistan to indulge in uncouth behaviour.

Reacting to it, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted


Pakistani authorities made Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and also made them change their clothes before the meeting, India said on Tuesday.

India also slammed the meeting conducted across a glass panel, terming it "lacking in credibility" and "intimidating".


Published Date: Dec 30, 2017 01:06 pm | Updated Date: Dec 30, 2017 01:12 pm



