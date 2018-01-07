Congress announces Raghu Sharma's name as candidate for bypoll to Ajmer Lok Sabha seat

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday okayed the name of Raghu Sharma, a former MLA from Rajasthan, as the party's candidate for the Ajmer Lok Sabha by-election, AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

Sharma has served as chief whip of the party in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Vivek Dhakar will be the party's candidate for the by-poll to the Mandalgarh Assembly seat in the state.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Union minister Sachin Pilot had unsuccessfully contested from the Ajmer constituency in the 2014 general elections.

Besides, a by-election will be held in the Alwar parliamentary seat on 29 January. The Congress has already nominated Karan Singh Yadav, a former member of Parliament, as its candidate for it.