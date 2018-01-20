Congress accuses Narendra Modi govt of endangering national security due to 'directionless' policies

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of endangering national security due to its "directionless" political actions and policies.

Modi Govt's directionless policy on National Security has created a disquiet border-Both at the Eastern & Western frontiers. It's continuous ‘Flip-Flops’ to the Chinese Misadventure in #Doklam is harming India’s Strategic Interests Our Statement:- pic.twitter.com/zoKqV3fxWf — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 19, 2018

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the government's "uncertain" foreign policy and continuous "flip-flops" to the Chinese "misadventure" in Doka La is harming India's strategic interests. He asked it to come out of its "slumber" and act.

"The Congress is deeply concerned by the present national security situation that has been compromised by the political inactions of the Modi government. The question simply is, when will the Modi government wake up from its deep slumber and act?" he asked.

"National security strategy cannot be centered on the prime minister's personal propaganda machinery and instead it should be centered around our armed forces and national interests," he said.

Surjewala said while the country's brave and valiant armed forces should be applauded for their valour, "the lack of political direction, strategy and policy on part of the Modi government is harming India's interests".

He said the disquiet at two ends of the country's border can be gauged by the series of instances which is a serious cause of concern.

Reacting to the external affairs ministry's statement, the Congress leader said it does not say a word about the alleged construction of military infrastructure by the Chinese Army purportedly depicted in satellite imagery produced in recent media reports.

"The Modi government cannot have multiple stands on the Chinese misadventure. It will only harm India's interests," he said.

"The Congress demands the Modi government take the nation into confidence and disclose the measures it has taken as also its policies for the future," he said in a statement.

Talking about the western border, he said that in the period since 26 May, 2014, when the Modi government was inaugurated, 304 security forces personnel and 194 civilians have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

Ceasefire violations from across the border in the past 44 months of Modi government, he said, have increased by an alarming 500 per cent as compared to the last 44 months of the the UPA government led by the Congress.

He also said there have been 70 reported ceasefire violations till Thursday along the International Border and the LoC by Pakistan in January alone.