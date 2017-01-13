Come directly to us, instead of using social media: Army chief in response to soldier's grievances

On Friday, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat addressed the media in Delhi and said that the jawans can raise complaints internally instead of resorting to social media.

In response to the grievance of the BSF constable who took to social media to talk about the bad quality of food served in the army, Rawat said, “Army headquarters and the other commands have suggestion and grievance boxes. Anybody having any complaint can use those boxes to voice their dissatisfaction. We will address it,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff ensured that the identity of the army men who present their grievances will remain anonymous. Emphasising on a good relationship with the media, he said, "Through the media, I wish to reach out to the rank and file of the Army. Whatever complaint they have, they can address it through the excellent grievance redressal mechanism we have. Anyone irrespective of rank and service can reach out to me directly. We want them to come directly to us rather than through social media."

He said that the jawans should raise the matter internally as opposed to resorting to social media.

The Chief of Army Staff also suggested the possibility of another surgical strike against Pakistan in light of the various ceasefire violations over the months.

He said India’s surgical strikes along the LoC in Kashmir can be repeated if the "situation warrants". He said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had been brought under control with the combined efforts of security forces, adding, "We have to be concerned about the proxy war and terror that are affecting the secular fabric of our nation.

"We are a secular nation. While we have conventional threats that we have to deal with, if there is something bothering us, we need to view the issue," he said.

He assured that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been brought under control.

"The last couple of months in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed some violence. It is the security forces who were working together. With their efforts, we were able to bring the situation under control. We have to ensure that the situation does not escalate. For that, we have to make the people of the state understand that whatever action taken by the government is to ensure peace and harmony."

Gen Rawat also emphasised on the importance of introducing new and advanced technology in the weaponry of the Indian Army.

"We have a very intellectual academia and if we are able to harness our energies, there is no way that we cannot provide modern weapons systems to our army. Therefore we need to keep pace with the emergent technologies. This is the time when we need to induct newer weapon systems," the Chief of Army Staff said.