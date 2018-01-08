Cold wave continues to grip Haryana, Punjab: Narnaul freezes at 0.5 degree Celsius

Chandigarh: The cold wave sweeping most parts of Haryana and Punjab refused to abate on Monday with Narnaul and Adampur reeling at respective minimum temperatures of 0.5 degrees and 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave has intensified in the two states during the past two days with minimum temperature hovering in the range of 0.5 to 4 degree Celsius at most places.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the two states, a MeT Department official said in Chandigarh.

Piercing cold also swept Hisar, which recorded a low of 3 degree Celsius, down one notch against normal limit.

Karnal (3.4 C), Sirsa (3.7 C), Bhiwani (4.5 C), Rohtak (4.8 C) and Ambala (5.6 C) also experienced a cold night.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal.

Bathinda (3.6 C), Halwara (4.6 C), Pathankot (3.6 C), Gurdaspur (3.7 C), Faridkot (3.6 C), Ludhiana (5.7 C) and Patiala (6.7 C) were among other places in Punjab which reeled under biting cold as minimum temperature hovered below normal limit.

Chandigarh, too, experienced a cold night at 4.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal limit.

The MeT official said that barring Hisar and Ambala, fog had lifted from most other places in the two states.