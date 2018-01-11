Cold conditions prevail in eastern India; normal life affected in Odisha, Bihar

Kolkata: Cold conditions continued to prevail in eastern India on Wednesday with Daringbadi in Odisha recording the lowest temperature in the region at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Darbhanga and Bhagalpur in Bihar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5 degrees Celsius.

Normal life in Odisha's interior and forested districts continued to be affected as mercury levels dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in most places, the Meteorological office said.

The districts affected by cold conditions are Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Sonepur and Dhenkanal.

The IMD forecast has said that moderate cold conditions is likely to prevail over some places of Odisha till 15 January.

In Bihar, severe cold conditions prevailed in a number of districts across the state such as Patna, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Supaul and Forbesganj.

While the minimum temperature rose slightly in the state capital, from Tuesday's 5.5 degrees Celsius to 6.9 degrees Celsius, there was a sharp fall in the maximum temperature from 17.6 degrees Celsius to 13.6 degrees Celsius, which contributed to the day-time chill.

According to the weather forecast, there would be no respite from chill on Thursday.

The MeT department in Kolkata today warned that cold wave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Gangetic West Bengal for the next two days, as the minimum temperature in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal rose by a couple of notches.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district reclaimed its position in recording the lowest night temperature in the state's plains at 6.6 degrees Celsius, as cold wave conditions in Sub-Himalayan districts of Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar abated to give some respite to people there.

Jalpaiguri, which had on Sunday night recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius, was warmer at 8.5 degree Celsius.

Kolkata was slightly cooler than Tuesday at 10.9 degrees Celsius, down from 11.0 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ranchi, which experienced a minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature of the state capital remained 24.8 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT sources.

Palamau, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, experienced 5.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.