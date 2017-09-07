Coimbatore: Four dead, seven injured as bus stand roof collapses in Somanur

Chennai: Four persons died while seven were injured on Thursday when the concrete roof of a bus stand in Coimbatore fell down on those standing beneath it, said a fire service officer.

The accident occurred at the Somanur bus stand. Coimbatore is around 500 km from here.

"It was a concrete roof measuring around 100 feet in length along the main building," the officer told IANS over phone.

"In simple words, it was like a concrete sunshade projecting around 15 feet from the main building. The length of the shade will be around 100 feet."

He said there was no supporting column for the 15 feet shade.

"Two women and two men lost their lives. And seven were injured as per the records in the government hospital. I am not sure how many injured have gone to private hospitals," he added.

According to him, it has been raining in Coimbatore for the past couple of days and the structure might have got weakened due to that.