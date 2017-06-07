Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen off the coast of new Mangalore

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot on Wednesday rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat Maheswari. The operation took place about 3 nautical miles off new Mangalore, reports ANI.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot rescues 7 fishermen from a sinking boat Maheswari, about 3 nautical miles off new Mangalore. pic.twitter.com/nG4wnrVgE4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

The Coast Guard has conducted multiple rescue operations over the past few days. It rescued six fishermen from the deep sea off Paradip coast in Odisha when Coast Guard ship Rajkiran while patrolling sighted a partially sunken country boat. The ship approached the sunken boat and carried out necessary manoeuvring and rescued all survivors.

It also saved 32 people in three different operations at New Mangalore, Goa and 590 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast. While 27 crew members on board a grounded barge were rescued from south of old Mangalore port on 3 and 4 June, a critically ill lighthouse staff member was rescued from Vengurla Rock Light House on 4 June.

The Coast Guard, which is the nodal agency for search and rescue in Indian Search and Rescue Region, rescued four crew members of a sailing boat, which had got drifted due to engine failure, off Mumbai coast on 3 June.

In the first operation, Coast Guard Karnataka Headquarters received a message from New Mangalore Port Control regarding flooding onboard barge 'Ibis', grounded south of old Mangalore port. The coast guard ship reached near the grounding site at about 6.40 pm

on 3 June and rescued four crew members braving very high waves and inclement weather.

The rescue mission recommenced in the morning and all 27 crew were rescued.

In the second incident, Coast Guard at Goa evacuated a critically ill (suffering chest pain) staff of Light House authorities from Vengurla Rock Light House. The operation was undertaken with first light on 4 June as night operation was not possible from the light house. A Coast Guard helicopter was launched from Goa and the light house staff was safely evacuated to mainland at about 8 am and handed over to light house authorities.

In the third operation, the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai received a distress alert on 31 May from a sailing boat Lady Thuraya. The position was over 590 miles from Mumbai. Reacting swiftly to the situation, the Coast Guard raised an 'International Safety Net', wherein ships in the vicinity were requested to look for the distress boat. A merchant ship MV Seacor Diamond reached the sailing boat and rescued four members of the crew.

