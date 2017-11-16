You are here:
Class IX student stabbed to death by classmates outside school premises in Delhi; one boy arrested

IndiaPTINov, 16 2017 08:13:44 IST

New Delhi: A class nine student of a government school was stabbed to death by his classmate outside the school premises in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, the police said.

They said that the incident happened around 5:30 pm in New Usmanpur area after an argument between two groups of class nine students.

The victim was witness to the argument when a classmate accused him of inciting a fight between the two groups, the police said.

Another classmate stabbed him with a pocket knife. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

A juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the case, they said.


Published Date: Nov 16, 2017 08:13 am | Updated Date: Nov 16, 2017 08:13 am


