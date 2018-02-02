Class 9 student's mysterious death in Delhi: Three minors apprehended, postmortem to be conducted today

New Delhi: Three minors have been apprehended in connection with the mysterious death of a Class IX student in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police said on Friday.

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in his school bathroom and was taken to a hospital on Thursday. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

CCTV footage revealed that he had a fight with some students near the washroom.

Three of the students with whom he had a fight have been apprehended, said a senior police officer, adding that they were minors.

One more student is on the run.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrashed by the students. On the basis of a complaint by the boy's family, a case was registered.

A medical board will conduct postmortem on the body later on Friday.