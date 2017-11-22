Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held in March not Feb, says CBSE: Focus on wrapping all exams in a month

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said it won't be bringing forward board examinations for class X and XII next year, saying it will be held as per schedule in the month of March, a report on The Indian Express said.

The board was considering bringing the exams forward by one month in order to give moderators more time to assess the papers, as part of its plans to eliminate errors in the evaluation process. It also wanted to reduce the duration of the board exams, saying having one exam stretch over 40-45 days does not help the process.

But, the board has junked the plan of holding exams in February, saying it will instead focus on trying to wrap up all exams in one month.

A report on Hindustan Times said that exams ending on time could also mean results will be declared earlier. "We are hoping to start the exams by first week of March. Due to Holi the exam might not start from 1 March, but these things are being finalised. We are trying to conduct the exam in a shorter time period to give the evaluation process more time," a senior CBSE official was quoted as saying.

The report also said that the current academic year will see the return of mandatory board examinations for Class X students in CBSE schools. These students earlier had the option of choosing between board exams or school assessment.

A total of 16.6 lakh candidates sat for their Class X board exams this year, while nearly 11 lakh students appeared for their Class XII exams. The exams started in March and went on till mid-April. Results for Class XII were announced in the last week of May, while Class X results were released in the first week of June.

