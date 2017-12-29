CJI Dipak Misra holds 'constitutional sovereignty' supreme, says its absence will lead to anarchy in India

Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Friday said constitutional sovereignty is supreme and all must surrender before it.

Stating that the country will plunge into anarchy in absence of constitutional sovereignty, Misra said it is mandatory for all to abide by the rules of the law.

"We all are under the constitutional sovereignty and we have to surrender to constitutional supremacy," Misra said while addressing a function organised by the All Odisha Lawyers Association.

"We have to keep it in mind that all including legislature, executive and judiciary are under constitutional sovereignty," said the CJI.

He also urged the lawyers to keep up sanctity of the noble profession and serve the people through their works.

In his speech, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government in last four years has set up over 170 courts and 50 more new courts will be established soon.

With the changing economic scenario and globalisation of business, litigations have increased manifold, he said.

Various laws have been enacted, several quasi-judicial fora have been established and various nature of disputes are coming up, the chief minister said.

Patnaik urged lawyers to dedicate all their efforts in serving poor litigants of the state.