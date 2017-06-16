Civilian killed as security forces, Lashkar-e-Taiba militants exchange fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: A civilian was killed on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam where a gunfight is on between holed up Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and the security forces, police sources said.

The man was hit by a bullet near the gunfight site.

Police sources said Muhammad Ashraf was hit in Arwani village in Kulgam. "The injured was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether Ashraf was hit during the protest in the village or by a stray bullet.

Earlier on Friday, protests started in the village to disrupt the operation of security forces against the militants.