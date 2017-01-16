CISF jawan commits suicide by shooting himself with service rifle at Bengaluru airport

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan called Suresh Gaikwad allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Kempe Gowda Airport in Bengaluru, according to reports.

According to The Financial Express, the incident took place on Monday morning while Gaikwad was on duty.

This incident comes to light just days after another CISF jawan on Thursday shot dead his four senior colleagues with his service rifle in a fit of rage following a heated argument over leave issues in Bihar's Naxal-hit Aurangabad district.

Constable Balveer Singh, from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, fired around two dozen bullets, killing Head Constables Bachha Sharma and Amarnath Mishra on the spot, while Assistant Sub-Inspector GS Ram and Head Constable Arvind Kumar later succumbed to grievous injuries in a nearby hospital.

The incident took place when the victims and some others had assembled for a shift change.

Balveer, who had recently undergone a month-and-half-long de-stressing course in Yoga, was reportedly agitated over an administrative issue regarding his leave after he resumed duty on 4 January. A heated argument ensued and the CISF jawan lost his cool, firing his rifle multiple times, Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash had said.

He was quickly overpowered by other CISF personnel and handed over to police who arrested him. But before that could be done, his targets lay sprawled on the blood-splattered floor.

Gaikwad's suicide also took place just a day after a Sikh soldier put up a video on social media in which he is seen singing in Punjabi about the tough conditions they live in. On the other hand, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier asked soldiers not to air their grievances through social media.

"A few of our friends have taken to social media to speak about their complaints. This affects the soldiers deployed at the borders... You can be held guilty of doing a crime for what you have done and invite punishment," Rawat had said.

On Friday, the army chief had also announced a new grievance redressal system under which complaints would reach him directly while the identity of the complainant would be kept a secret.

With inputs from PTI