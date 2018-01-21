CISF DG to OP Singh take charge as Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police by Tuesday

New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General OP Singh is likely to take charge as Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police by Tuesday, an official said on Sunday.

The move follows by a decision taken by a Union Cabinet committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the Uttar Pradesh government's proposal for his appointment as the state police chief, succeeding Sulkhan Singh.

OP Singh's name for DGP was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 31 December, the day when Sulkhan Singh retired.

After the approval from the Department of Personnel and Training on Sunday, OP Singh, a 1983 batch Indian Police Services officer, will be relieved from his current post on Monday and is slated to take charge of his new responsibility later in the evening or by Tuesday.

Earlier, OP Singh has held several positions in UP and at Centre, addressing issues of internal security, crime investigation, law and order, intelligence and managing mega events like the 'Kumbh Mela' in Allahabad.

As chief of police in Lakhimpur Kheri, a Terai district bordering Nepal, he developed competency in turnaround strategies to deal with terrorism, and successfully stamped out terrorist activities in 1992-93.

As chief of police in Lucknow, he helped in settlement of long-standing Shia-Sunni disputes over religious processions for which he was honoured by the state government in 1998.

As the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, the official successfully handled major disasters like Jammu and Kashmir floods, the Nepal earthquake, cyclone Hudhud and Chennai floods.