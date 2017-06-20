CISF constable undergoes sex change operation to marry lover

In a big win for the LGBTQ community, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially recognised a woman who underwent a sex-change operation, as a man.

The constable whose identity is not revealed said in a report in The Hindustan Times that he took the decision because of the strict laws in India that do not legally recognise homosexual relationships. He decided to undergo a surgery six years ago because he wanted to marry the woman he loved.

Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code makes same-sex marriages illegal in India.

The constable who joined the forces as a woman in 2008, hails from Bihar. In an interview with the newspaper, he said that though he was born as a woman, he treated himself as a boy.

“I had decided not to marry ever because in that case I would have to marry a man. But I got selected in CISF and decided that I will never go back to my hometown as people would force me to marry,” he said in the interview.

Life at CISF was not easy for him as he was given a job role which required him to frisk women. Overcoming all the social taboos, he decided to undergo the surgery 2012, reports Newsbytesapp. After fighting with the authorities for years, the CISF is now deciding whether to give the constable the work of frisking men.

A CISF official told The Hindustan Times said,"It was a unique case but we have taken a stand. It was important for us to ensure that he has all the criteria required for a male constable.”