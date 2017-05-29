CHSE Odisha board Class 12th results 2017 to be declared today: Check your marks on orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to declare the Higher Secondary Class XII exam result for the Arts and Commerce stream on Monday at 11:30 am, according to ABP News. The board had declared the result for the Science stream on 12 May.

In addition to the arts and commerce streams, CHSE, Odisha is also expected to declare vocational results on the same day, according to media reports. The Students can check their results at the board's official website orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE said in a pres release that students who are not satisfied with their result and wish to apply for recheking or re-addition of marks may do so within 15 days of the declaration of the result.

Moreover, a candidate who fails to secure the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by taking a re-examination, up to a maximum of three consecutive attempts. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.

In the board results, all candidates securing minimum of 30 percent of marks in each subject or group of subjects will be awarded a pass certificate. The criteria for awarding Ist, IInd and IIIrd division is as follows:

Students securing marks more than 33 percent but less than 45 percent shall be declared to have passed in the Third Division

Students with percentage marks between 45 and 60 percent will be awarded the Second Division, and

Students with aggregate percentage marks above 60 percent shall be declared to have passed in the First Division.

Here is how you can check your results:

Log on to Odisha board's official website: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Select your stream either Commerce or Arts.

Input your roll number, name and other details in the relevant boxes and click on submit to view your detailed result

Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.