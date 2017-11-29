Chlorine gas leak in Odisha hospital leaves 46 ill, 25 discharged after first aid

Bhubaneswar: At least 46 persons were taken ill when chlorine gas leaked inside the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack on Wednesday.

The victims were admitted to the casualty ward of the hospital for treatment.

The gas leak occurred from a public health department pump house on the premises of the government-run hospital, said an official.

Those taken ill due to the chlorine leakage included some students of the medical college, firefighters, patients and their relatives.

"While 46 persons were taken ill following the gas leak, 25 persons were discharged after giving them first aid. The remaining 21 persons have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable," said state health minister Pradeep Jena.

On getting information, firefighters rushed to the spot and took control of the gas leakage. However, some of them fell sick and had to be admitted to the hospital.

The district administration officials including the district collector have reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.