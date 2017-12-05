China, Russia foreign ministers to visit India on 11 December for trilateral meeting

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of Russia and China will visit India on 11 December for the much-delayed trilateral meeting, which is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The external affairs ministry said Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India for the trilateral.

It will be the first high-level visit from China to India after the Doka La standoff.

"The meeting is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interest as well as discuss trilateral exchanges and activities," the ministry said.

A joint communique is expected to be released following the meeting.

The RIC foreign ministers' meeting was planned for April but it had to be postponed as Wang could not confirm his participation in the meeting due to scheduling problems.

There were media reports then that Wang had put off his visit to India to protest New Delhi's decision to allow the Dalai Lama to travel to Arunachal Pradesh. However, China had dismissed those reports.

It said both Lavrov and Wang are expected to have bilateral meetings with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Lavrov and Wang are also expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

During the visit, Lavrov will deliver a lecture at a think tank on 'Global Affairs and new vistas of Russia-India cooperation'.

Wang would be gracing an India-China cultural evening being organised at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra.