You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. China lodges protest with US over American delegation's meeting with Dalai Lama in India

China lodges protest with US over American delegation's meeting with Dalai Lama in India

IndiaPTIMay, 10 2017 14:29:36 IST

Beijing: China on Wednesday lodged a diplomatic protest with the US over a Congressional delegation's meeting with the Dalai Lama in India, saying the move violated America's commitment not to support Tibet's independence.

File image of Dalai Lama. AFP

File image of Dalai Lama. AFP

"The meeting has sent very wrong signal to the world about supporting Tibetan independence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

"The meeting violated the US government’s commitment not to support Tibet's independence," Geng said.

US Congressmen should stop all kinds of contacts with the Dalai Lama, he said.

The Congressional delegation headed by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday in Dharamshala.

China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist working to split Tibet from China. It objects to any world leader or government official meeting the 81-year-old leader.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 02:27 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 02:29 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 10GL Vs DD
2May 11MI Vs KXIP
3May 12DD Vs RPS
4May 13GL Vs SRH
5May 13KKR Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores