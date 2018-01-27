Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down two Naxals in counter-insurgency operation in Sukma district

Raipur: Two Naxals, including a woman, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest area in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday morning, police said.

The skirmish took place in the forests between Tadmetla and Morpalli villages under Chintalnar police station limits, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

"A joint team of CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) 201st battalion - a CRPF specialised unit, and local police had launched the counter-insurgency operation in the jungles of Chintalnar, around 500 kms away from Raipur," he said.

While the security forces were cordoning off the forests between Tadmetla and Morpalli, they came under fire from a group of armed Naxals that led to an exchange of fire, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered the body of two Maoists including a woman, along with two weapons, he said.

Further details are awaited as the operation was still underway in the region, he added.