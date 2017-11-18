You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Chhattisgarh police arrest ten Naxals, recover firearms during search operation in Sukma district

IndiaPTINov, 18 2017 10:37:38 IST

Raipur: Ten Naxals were arrested in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The rebels were nabbed on Friday during search operations launched by security forces, a police official from Bastar told PTI over the phone.

Representative image. AFP

Representative image. AFP

Nine of them were arrested from Sukma district and one in Kanker district, the official said.

The Bastar region consists of half a dozen districts.

The ultras arrested in Sukma were facing criminal cases like murder, attempt to murder, attack on police teams and arson, in different police stations, the official said.

The police seized a rifle from the 25-year-old Naxal apprehended in Kanker, they added.

On 5 October, four Naxals, including a couple, were arrested and two firearms were recovered from them in Panidobir village in Koyalibeda area of Kanker.


Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 10:37 am | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017 10:37 am






9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories