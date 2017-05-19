Chhattisgarh names forest zone after late Anil Madhav Dave

Raipur: Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday announced that a developed forest zone in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district will be nurtured and named after Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave, who passed away on Thursday.

The announcement came after Chief Minister took part in a public grievance redressal camp held at Sankra village in Paatan development block of the district under his state-wide Lok Suraj Abhiyaan, an official said in Raipur.

He visited the afforestation area of 41 hectares developed in the village and announced that this zone will be named after the late minister, he said.

In this afforestation area of the forest department, trees of Amla, Neem, Karanj, Kadam and other species have been planted, he added.

The two-time Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh died in New Delhi on Thursday.

“It was the last wish of Dave that at least one sapling should be planted somewhere, in his memory. This forest area will be developed in the best possible manner. Solar pumps will also be installed to ensure irrigation facility for saplings and trees planted there,” the official quoted the Chief Minister saying on the occasion.