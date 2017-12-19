You are here:
Chhattisgarh government tells Legislative Assembly 61 farmers committed suicide between April and November

IndiaPTIDec, 19 2017 20:10:54 IST

Raipur: Sixty-one farmers committed suicide in Chhattisgarh between April and November, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

State revenue minister Premprakash Pandey gave this information in a written reply to a question asked by Leader of Opposition TS Singhdeo.

"Sixty-one farmers have committed suicide across Chhattisgarh between April 1 and November 30, 2017," the minister said.

As per the reply, 14 farmers have committed suicide in Balodabazar district during the period, followed by Kabeerdham (13), Bemetara (9), Rajnandgaon (9) and Durg (4).


Similarly, three suicides were reported in Dhamtari district, two each in Raipur, Balod, Kanker and Mahasamund while one in Janjgir-Champa, the reply said.


Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 08:08 pm | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017 08:10 pm



