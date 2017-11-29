Chhattisgarh bans crackers in six major cities for two months during winter

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) on Tuesday banned crackers in six major cities, including capital Raipur, for two months during winter as a part of its initiative to control air pollution.

"Bursting of crackers will be banned for a period of two months from December 1 to January 31 every year in the six cities namely Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Durg, Raigarh and Korba", an official statement said.

The state government has taken the decision in this connection under section 19(5) of Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1981.

Notably, the entire state has been declared as air pollution control region under provisions of Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1981, the release said.

In view of the air pollution during winter, the CECB Chairman and Housing and Environment department's Principal Secretary Aman Kumar Singh had on Monday addressed district Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Raipur, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, Raigarh and Korba, through a video conferencing and issued directives to control air pollution.

Stating that the government has a zero tolerance policy towards pollution, Singh had directed the officials to initiate measures for curbing air pollution in their respective areas, it said.

The CECB has been taking an extensive action for controlling pollution in the entire state from the last two years which is yielding better results, Singh had said.

Online Continuous Stack Emission Monitoring System has been installed in all rolling mills of Raipur.

"Besides, ambient air quality monitoring station is being operated at separate places by separating Raipur into grids which is helping in controlling pollution in industrial units operational in Raipur and its adjoining areas through proper monitoring," the release said.

As a result of all these efforts, air pollution level declined in Raipur and it is now in the 'good' category, according to the release.