Torrential overnight rains accompanied by squally winds lashed Kanyakumari on Wednesday, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life. The district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy rains and squally winds.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep islands and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying the regions will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, according to media reports.

Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district.

A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district suffered partial to full cancellation, even as some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said.

Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees even as movement of vehicular traffic was affected.

Meanwhile, rains accompanied with strong winds lashed many parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among others.

Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin even as boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds. Educational institutions remained closed in southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur.