Torrential overnight rains accompanied by squally winds lashed Kanyakumari on Wednesday, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life. The district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy rains and squally winds.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone warning for Lakshadweep islands and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying the regions will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, according to media reports.
Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district.
A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district suffered partial to full cancellation, even as some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said.
Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees even as movement of vehicular traffic was affected.
Meanwhile, rains accompanied with strong winds lashed many parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among others.
Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin even as boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds. Educational institutions remained closed in southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur.
Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 02:43 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 03:02 pm
Highlights
Potential Cyclone Ockhi moving in west-northwest direction towards Southeast Arabian Sea
Weather monitoring agency Skymet on Thursday reported that Cyclone Ockhi is moving in west-northwest direction towards Southeast Arabian Sea. The intensity of #rain will be extremely heavy over #Kerala, South #TamilNadu.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala over the next 24 hours
Weather monitoring agency Skymet said it expects rainfall at most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala over the next 24 hours.
Isolated heavy rain is expected over interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala during subsequent 24 hours.
Storm could re-curve towards Mumbai-Gujarat region: US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre
Earlier, the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre had put out an alert saying that the system could intensify further to become a severe cyclonic storm, reports said.
It also said that the storm could re-curve towards the Mumbai-Gujarat region on the West Coast, after being influenced by an incoming western disturbance from the opposite direction.
Check out the progress of the Cyclone Ockhi
Watch: Weather forecast for Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep by Skymet
Cyclone Ockhi forms, severe cyclonic storm likely in 24 hours
Skymet tweets
In a span of 24 hours, Kanyakumari recorded 63 mm rain: Skymet
Tamil Nadu State Disaster management issued an alert on Wednesday 7 pm
IMD issued cyclone alert at 10 am
At 10 am, the IMD issued a cyclone alert for Lakshadweep and updates on the deep depression over Comorin area near Tamil Nadu coast.
"A depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal near southeast Sri Lanka coast in the morning of 29 November, 2017. "It moved nearly westwards and intensified into a deep depression in the early hours of today and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30 November, 2017 over Comorin area," the IMD said.
IMD: Ockhi will stay as severe cyclonic storm till early Sunday morning
The IMD said Cyclone Ockhi would stay as a severe cyclonic storm out in the East-Central Arabian Sea till early morning on Sunday, up to which forecasts are available.
Rare for Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep is an archipelago of 12 atolls, three reefs and five submerged banks lying 200 to 400 km to the West of the South-West coast (Kerala) of India. This could be the first time in recent memory that the archipelago has come to be threatened by a full-blooded cyclone racing in from the Sri Lanka coast to the east-south-east, reports said.
15:02 (IST)
Potential Cyclone Ockhi moving in west-northwest direction towards Southeast Arabian Sea
Weather monitoring agency Skymet on Thursday reported that Cyclone Ockhi is moving in west-northwest direction towards Southeast Arabian Sea. The intensity of #rain will be extremely heavy over #Kerala, South #TamilNadu.
14:55 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
14:51 (IST)
Heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala over the next 24 hours
Weather monitoring agency Skymet said it expects rainfall at most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala over the next 24 hours.
Isolated heavy rain is expected over interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala during subsequent 24 hours.
14:35 (IST)
Storm could re-curve towards Mumbai-Gujarat region: US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre
Earlier, the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre had put out an alert saying that the system could intensify further to become a severe cyclonic storm, reports said.
It also said that the storm could re-curve towards the Mumbai-Gujarat region on the West Coast, after being influenced by an incoming western disturbance from the opposite direction.
14:24 (IST)
Check out the progress of the Cyclone Ockhi
14:24 (IST)
Watch: Weather forecast for Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep by Skymet
14:17 (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi forms, severe cyclonic storm likely in 24 hours
14:12 (IST)
14:11 (IST)
Skymet tweets
14:00 (IST)
In a span of 24 hours, Kanyakumari recorded 63 mm rain: Skymet
13:59 (IST)
Tamil Nadu State Disaster management issued an alert on Wednesday 7 pm
13:56 (IST)
IMD issued cyclone alert at 10 am
At 10 am, the IMD issued a cyclone alert for Lakshadweep and updates on the deep depression over Comorin area near Tamil Nadu coast.
"A depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal near southeast Sri Lanka coast in the morning of 29 November, 2017. "It moved nearly westwards and intensified into a deep depression in the early hours of today and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30 November, 2017 over Comorin area," the IMD said.
13:51 (IST)
IMD: Ockhi will stay as severe cyclonic storm till early Sunday morning
The IMD said Cyclone Ockhi would stay as a severe cyclonic storm out in the East-Central Arabian Sea till early morning on Sunday, up to which forecasts are available.
13:50 (IST)
Rare for Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep is an archipelago of 12 atolls, three reefs and five submerged banks lying 200 to 400 km to the West of the South-West coast (Kerala) of India. This could be the first time in recent memory that the archipelago has come to be threatened by a full-blooded cyclone racing in from the Sri Lanka coast to the east-south-east, reports said.