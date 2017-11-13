Chennai put on high alert after IMD warns of heavy rains: Warning in coastal Tamil Nadu; schools to remain closed today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains in Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, said several media reports.

The state officials have declared holiday for schools on Monday in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. According to an NDTV report, Chief Minister E Palaniswami reviewed the monsoon preparedness. "There's no water-logging in Chennai now. Inundation was mainly in low-lying areas. The 434 crore storm water drain project Jayalalithaa had launched is nearing completion," Palaniswami was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chennai, on Sunday night, received sharp shower of rains due to a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, reported India Today. The report added that due to the current depression, Chennai will have good spells with intervals until Wednesday with a predicted 70 percent rainfall for Monday.

In the last 21 hours starting 8.30am on Sunday, according to The Times of India, Chennai's Nungambakkam observatory has recorded 6.6cm of rain.

Many of the city roads, including Poonamalee High Road, were waterlogged. Some of the interior roads in localities, such as Chintadirpet and Kilpauk, were also heavily inundated after the sharp, reported The Hindu.

According to Skymet Weather, low pressure area is persisting over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area. A cyclonic circulation could also be seen extending up to 7.6 km above sea level. Strong winds with moderate lightning are also expected over the city of Chennai during the next 24 to 48 hours, added the report.

The new low pressure, according to The New Indian Express report, is similar to the one that brought heavy rains in the first week of this month. However, cyclone warning centre has said that the intensity of the spells can only be predicted on an hourly basis. The centre did not rule out the chances of receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall, added the report.

The new low pressure might also provide good showers to the North Tamil Nadu coast while Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagar and Puducherry is to receive much rain, India Today reported.

With inputs from agencies