Chennai Police files fresh FIR against cartoonist G Bala, press club office-bearers for staging protest

Weeks after cartoonist G Bala's arrest over the controversial caricature of Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswamy, the police registered a fresh FIR against him and the office-bearers of the Chennai Press Club for staging protest on 6 November, according to several media reports.

Chennai: Another FIR registered against Cartoonist Bala and journalists protesting against the arrest of Bala. The cartoonist was arrested for drawing a cartoon criticizing TN CM

— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Chennai police registers a fresh FIR against Cartoonist Bala and office bearers of ChennaiPressClub for protesting in support of Bala who was arrested for a cartoon criticised TN CM, Nellai CoP Collector.Irony is Bala was not in Chennai when the protest happened. #cartoonistbalapic.twitter.com/kLmlPnp9Ew — MUGILAN CHANDRAKUMAR (@Journo_Mugilan) November 28, 2017

Following Bala's arrest on 5 November, the Chennai Press Club held a demonstration the next day by displaying two large banners of the the controversial cartoon. Although Bala had been granted bail early on 6 November, he reportedly did not attend the protest.

Chennai police FIR says - the giant banner of @cartoonistbala work that was displayed on top of a building caused inconvenience to the public who were using pavement & caused traffic issues it seems... 🙄 #WhoWroteThisFIR#MediaThreatenedpic.twitter.com/aGBCiofoxa — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 28, 2017

Bala was arrested for a caricature of Palaniswamy, the Tirunelveli police commissioner and the collector and for criticising the Tamil Nadu government for its purported inability to prevent a family from committing suicide in Tirunelveli.

Bala posted the cartoon on his social media pages on 24 October, which soon went viral, prompting Tiruneveli district collector Sandeep Nanduri to report the matter.

The 36-year-old cartoonist was then arrested in Chennai by a special Tirunelveli district crime branch police team.

Bala was booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Section 501 of the Indian Penal Code (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), News18 reported.

DMK leader Manu Sundaram slammed the arrest and called it an attempt to quash free speech and silence critics.