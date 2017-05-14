Chennai Metro: Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates underground stretch, says govt working on new urban rail policy

Chennai: Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated Tamil Nadu's first metro rail service between Thirumangalam to Nehru Park in state capital Chennai on Sunday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami was also present at the ceremony.

The over 7-km subterranean stretch will have seven stations.

The first stretch between Alandur and Koyambedu was completed in June 2015 and the second between Chennai Airport and Little Mount in September 2016. Both these stretches are overground.

The new Metro route is expected to serve more than 20,000 commuters daily, with the fares set to be capped at Rs 70.

Referring to the new metro line in Chennai, Naidu said 28 kms of a total length of 45 kms in Phase 1 of the project will now be operational.

"This project was sanctioned by Government of India at a cost of Rs 14,600 crore. The government has so far released about Rs 11,301 crore for the Chennai Metro project," he added.

With today's launch of the line, around 341 kms of metro rail has become operational in New Delhi, the National Capital Region including Gurgaon, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur

and Mumbai.

"Around 529 kms are at present under construction in places like Delhi, NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad," Naidu said.

Chennai Metro Rail Project Director Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi said that all stages of the project are scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Centre formulating new metro rail policy

Speaking after the flagging-off ceremony of the new metro line, Naidu also said that the Centre will come out with a new Metro Rail policy for future projects, in line with the government-approved National Policy on Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

This will form a mandatory requirement for all new metro projects in the country, Naidu said.

Naidu said the Centre has standardised critical specifications of rolling stock and signalling systems of Metro Rail for promoting standardisation and indigenisation.

He said the government was also planning to roll out a "green urban mobility" scheme, aimed at improving overall travel facilities in cities by providing last mile connectivity through non-motorised transport like pedestrian pathways and bicycle sharing.

With agency inputs